UPDATE 2-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminium goods, FT reports

U.S. President Donald Trump ​plans to scale back some tariffs on ​steel and aluminum goods, the Financial ‌Times reported ​on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials in the Commerce Department and U.S. trade representative's office believe the tariffs are ‌hurting consumers by raising prices for goods including pie tins and food-and-drink cans, the FT report said. Voters nationwide are worried about consumer prices and cost-of-living concerns are expected to be a major factor ‌for Americans heading into the November midterm elections.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 30% of ‌Americans approved of Trump's handling of the rising cost of living, while 59% disapproved, including nine in 10 Democrats and one in five Republicans. Trump hit steel and aluminum imports with tariffs of up to 50% last year and ⁠has ​repeatedly used levies as ⁠a negotiating tool with a range of trading partners.

The Trump administration is now reviewing a list of products affected ⁠by the levies and plans to exempt some items, halt the expansion of the lists and instead ​launch more targeted national security probes into specific goods, the FT report added. The White ⁠House and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside of regular business hours.

Trump recently ⁠touted ​his economic record in Detroit, aiming to refocus attention on U.S. manufacturing and his efforts to tackle high consumer costs as the White House seeks to show it is addressing ⁠the economic anxieties gripping U.S. households. The U.S. Commerce Department last year hiked steel and aluminum tariffs ⁠on more than ⁠400 products including wind turbines, mobile cranes, appliances, bulldozers and other heavy equipment, along with railcars, motorcycles, marine engines, furniture and hundreds of other products.

