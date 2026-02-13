UPDATE 1-Denmark and Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference

‌Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plans to meet ‌with U.S. Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security ⁠Conference ​and ⁠discuss Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish ⁠territory, she told reporters in ​Munich on Friday.

Greenland's Prime ⁠Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen ⁠will also ​participate in the meeting, the ⁠Greenlandic parliament told Danish broadcaster ⁠DR.

