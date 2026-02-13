UPDATE 1-Denmark and Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:19 IST
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plans to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference and discuss Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, she told reporters in Munich on Friday.
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen will also participate in the meeting, the Greenlandic parliament told Danish broadcaster DR.
