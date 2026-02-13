Kremlin says Medinsky to lead Russian delegation at Ukraine peace talks in Geneva on Feb 17-18
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:53 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The next round of Ukraine peace talks on between Russia, Ukraine and the United States will be held in Geneva on February 17-18, Russian news agencies reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Russian delegation will be headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Geneva
- Ukraine
- Kremlin
- Russia
- â Vladimir Medinsky
- United
- Dmitry Peskov
- Russian
ALSO READ
Russia's Lavrov discussed Iran, Gaza with Saudi counterpart
UPDATE 1-Kremlin aide Medinsky to head Russian team as Ukraine peace talks move to Geneva next week
UPDATE 1-Russian central bank cuts key rate 50 basis points to 15.5%
EMERGING MARKETS-EM on track for stellar week despite tech-led wobble; Russian rate call looms
UPDATE 1-Russia pushes back hard against prospect of US-built nuclear plant in Armenia