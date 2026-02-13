Kremlin says Medinsky to lead Russian delegation at Ukraine peace talks in Geneva on Feb 17-18

​The ‌next round ​of ‌Ukraine peace talks on between Russia, Ukraine ‌and the United ‌States will be held in Geneva ⁠on ​February ⁠17-18, Russian news ⁠agencies reported, citing Kremlin ​spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russian ⁠delegation will be ⁠headed ​by Kremlin aide ⁠Vladimir Medinsky, he said.

