Radico Khaitan appoints Sudhir Upadhyay as CSO; Kunal Madan as CMO

Both Upadhyay and Madan are internally developed leaders with over a decade-long association with Radico Khaitan and deep industry experience, underscoring its emphasis on advancing next-generation leadership as it enters its next phase of growth, the company said in a statement. Upadhyay has over 25 years of industry experience and more than a decade with the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:48 IST
Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Friday announced appointments of Sudhir Upadhyay as Chief Sales Officer and Kunal Madan as Chief Marketing Officer as part of its leadership progression exercise. Both Upadhyay and Madan are internally developed leaders with over a decade-long association with Radico Khaitan and deep industry experience, underscoring its emphasis on advancing next-generation leadership as it enters its next phase of growth, the company said in a statement. As part of the company's ongoing leadership evolution, role transitions are being undertaken, including Amar Sinha has stepped down from his role as Chief Operating Officer, the company said. ''Over the years, we have consciously chosen to elevate talent from within the organisation, because when individuals are given responsibility, trust, and the opportunity to grow, leadership is shaped organically,'' Radico Khaitan, Managing Director, Abhishek Khaitan said. Upadhyay has over 25 years of industry experience and more than a decade with the company. He has been elevated to Chief Sales Officer after serving as National Sales Head for the past two years. In his new role, he will further strengthen execution capabilities and drive distribution excellence across markets, the company said. Madan has 20 years of experience across global sales and marketing, and has been with Radico Khaitan for over 12 years. In his new role, he will lead the company's overall marketing strategy, brand architecture and premiumisation agenda across markets, it added.

