Embracing Antyodaya: Haryana's Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commemorates Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, highlighting his Antyodaya philosophy aimed at uplifting the poorest sectors. Saini emphasized ensuring development reaches every citizen and celebrated Upadhyay's leadership and principles, urging citizens to adopt his ideals for comprehensive societal progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:00 IST
The Haryana government, inspired by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's Antyodaya philosophy, focuses on reaching the marginalized sectors, stated Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that no citizen is overlooked in the development process.

Speaking at the 'Samarpan Diwas' program in Panchkula, held on Upadhyay's death anniversary, Saini highlighted the late leader's virtues. Upadhyay was described as a leader who valued national service above political gains, embodying honesty and capturing the public's admiration.

The Chief Minister lauded Upadhyay's timeless principles such as Ekatm Manavvad (Integral Humanism) and Antyodaya. He urged citizens to incorporate Upadhyay's ideals in their lives, acknowledging that society should be evaluated by the well-being of its lowest ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

