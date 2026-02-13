Left Menu

PRECIOUS-Gold gains more than 1% on dip‑buying; markets await US inflation data

‌Gold rose ​more than 1% on Friday, rebounding from Thursday's near one-week low, as bargain-hunters stepped in, with investors keeping an eye on key U.S. inflation data due later in ‌the day for cues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:12 IST
PRECIOUS-Gold gains more than 1% on dip‑buying; markets await US inflation data

‌Gold rose ​more than 1% on Friday, rebounding from Thursday's near one-week low, as bargain-hunters stepped in, with investors keeping an eye on key U.S. inflation data due later in ‌the day for cues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Spot gold was up 1% at $4,969.85 per ounce as of 1000 GMT, and has gained 0.2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 0.9% to $4,990.30 per ounce.

"Dip-buying by ‌market participants in Asia, where demand for gold has been particularly strong, appears to be driving the rebound in gold ‌prices," said Hamad Hussain, a climate and commodities economist at Capital Economics. The Chinese gold market saw robust demand as it heads into the Lunar New Year holiday, while gold flipped to a discount in India this week for the first time in a month on subdued demand as ⁠volatile prices ​deterred buying. Gold dropped about ⁠3% on Thursday, falling to its lowest in nearly a week, as strong U.S. jobs data dampened hopes of near-term Fed rate cuts. A break ⁠below $5,000 per ounce deepened losses, as selling pressure intensified. Data on Wednesday showed the United States added 130,000 jobs in January, compared to ​analysts' estimates of 70,000. However, "the moves seem to be irrespective of what the market fundamentals are, not because of ⁠them, and the market fundamentals across the (precious metals) complex remain positive," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Analysts at ANZ on Friday raised their gold forecasts ⁠to $5,800/oz ​for the second quarter, up from $5,400, noting that the metal remains an insurance asset against a plethora of uncertainties. Investors are now looking out for the Consumer Price Index data, due later on Friday, to gauge the health of the ⁠labor market and the prospects of further rate cuts this year. Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments.

Spot silver ⁠climbed 3.9% to $78.11 per ⁠ounce, rebounding from an 11% drop in the previous session. It was on track for a weekly gain of 0.8%. Spot platinum rose 1.4% to $2,027.60 per ounce and palladium was up 1.7% ‌at $1,644.24. Both metals ‌were set to notch weekly losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Rounds: Experimental drug doubles survival of ovarian cancer patients in trial

Health Rounds: Experimental drug doubles survival of ovarian cancer patients...

 Global
2
Cheating case: Delhi court to continue hearing bail plea of Satya Prakash Bagla on February 16

Cheating case: Delhi court to continue hearing bail plea of Satya Prakash Ba...

 India
3
London's FTSE indexes subdued as investors assess AI concerns; defence stocks gain

London's FTSE indexes subdued as investors assess AI concerns; defence stock...

 Global
4
Dabur India's Rs 400 cr factory to create over 250 jobs in TN

Dabur India's Rs 400 cr factory to create over 250 jobs in TN

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026