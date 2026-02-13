Left Menu

NIA court extends investigation period by 45-days in Delhi blast case

A Special NIA court at Patiala House Court on Friday extended the period of investigation for a further 45 days to conclude the investigation in the Delhi blast case of November 2025. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a 90-day extension to complete the investigation.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:48 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Special NIA court at Patiala House Court on Friday extended the period of investigation for a further 45 days to conclude the investigation in the Delhi blast case of November 2025. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a 90-day extension to complete the investigation. Meanwhile, the NIA court has extended the judicial custody of 7 accused till March 13.

A high-intensity blast took place in a car near the Red Fort on November 11, 2025. Principal District and Session judge Pitambar Dutt granted a further 45 days' time to NIA to complete the investigation in the Delhi blast Case. A hearing was held in a closed courtroom.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana appeared for the NIA and submitted that the agency required more time to conclude the investigation in light of new evidence that had come to light in the case. He requested an additional 90 days to extend the investigation period. On the other hand, advocate M S Khan alongwith advocate Rahul Sahani, appeared for Accused Dr. Shaheen Saeed, her husband Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and opposed the prayer for extension.

He argued that there is no requirement to extend the extension period, as the investigation was completed within the prescribed 90-day period. NIA first arrested Aamir Rashid Mir on November 16, 2025. Thereafter, other accused persons, namely Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Soyeb were arrested on different dates. (ANI)

