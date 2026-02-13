Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu
Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, challenges Tamil Nadu's political status quo by advocating power-sharing. Criticizing Chief Minister MK Stalin's refusal, he pledges a social justice-driven regime. Addressing rallygoers, Vijay urges voters to reject cash incentives, emphasize integrity, and promises transparent governance if elected.
In a fiery display of political rhetoric, Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has positioned himself as a formidable challenger to the entrenched political dynamics of Tamil Nadu. Addressing supporters in Seelanaickenpatti, Vijay declared that his proposal to share power with allies has sent shockwaves through state politics.
The initiative, which Vijay described as a 'political bomb,' has particularly rattled DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who staunchly opposes such power-sharing with the Congress. Highlighting his commitment to social justice, Vijay assured voters of a governance model centered on public welfare, should his party be elected to power.
Amid allegations of vote-buying and corruption, Vijay called on citizens, especially the youth, to resist monetary temptations during elections. He warned against deceptive practices and promised a refreshing departure from traditional political machinations, vowing to never make impractical promises just to gain power.
