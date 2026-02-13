Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Concerns Over Event Safety

Suraj, a 37-year-old man, collapsed and died at a TVK rally in Chennai. He suffered from chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. His death raises concerns about the safety and arrangements at political rallies. Authorities have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Concerns Over Event Safety
Suraj
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a TVK rally in Chennai, as a 37-year-old man named Suraj collapsed and died after complaining of chest pain. The unfortunate event, which has raised serious safety concerns, occurred even before party chief Vijay arrived at the venue.

Suraj, a Maharashtra native residing in Chennai, was rushed to a local hospital by fellow attendees after he fainted due to uneasiness. Despite receiving immediate first aid, he was declared dead upon arrival. The police confirmed that Suraj had previously undergone angioplasty and is investigating the incident.

This marks the first casualty since the tragic Karur stampede in 2025. Political figures including C T R Nirmal Kumar of TVK and BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan have expressed their condolences and called for improved arrangements and safety protocols at such gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

 Global
2
Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

 India
3
Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

 United States
4
Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026