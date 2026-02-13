Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Concerns Over Event Safety

A tragic incident unfolded at a TVK rally in Chennai, as a 37-year-old man named Suraj collapsed and died after complaining of chest pain. The unfortunate event, which has raised serious safety concerns, occurred even before party chief Vijay arrived at the venue.

Suraj, a Maharashtra native residing in Chennai, was rushed to a local hospital by fellow attendees after he fainted due to uneasiness. Despite receiving immediate first aid, he was declared dead upon arrival. The police confirmed that Suraj had previously undergone angioplasty and is investigating the incident.

This marks the first casualty since the tragic Karur stampede in 2025. Political figures including C T R Nirmal Kumar of TVK and BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan have expressed their condolences and called for improved arrangements and safety protocols at such gatherings.

