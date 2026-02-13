Negligence at Excavation Site Leads to Tragic Fatality

Delhi Police reported to the court on Friday that preliminary investigations highlight a glaring oversight at an excavation site in Janakpuri, where a biker tragically lost his life.

The report submitted to Judicial Magistrate Harjot Singh Aujla revealed that no caution boards or barricades were set up by the Delhi Jal Board contractor and laborers, causing the fatal accident. CCTV footage analyzed during the probe confirms these allegations.

Subsequent legal actions included two arrests and three suspensions. As investigations proceed, the Delhi Police have detained a sub-contractor and a laborer, both now under judicial custody, for their roles in the negligence.

