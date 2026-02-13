Left Menu

Negligence at Excavation Site Leads to Tragic Fatality

A preliminary investigation by Delhi Police revealed a lack of precautionary measures at an excavation site leading to a biker's death in Janakpuri. Two arrests were made and three officials suspended. CCTV footage reviewed showed negligence by the contractor and laborers involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:07 IST
Negligence at Excavation Site Leads to Tragic Fatality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Delhi Police reported to the court on Friday that preliminary investigations highlight a glaring oversight at an excavation site in Janakpuri, where a biker tragically lost his life.

The report submitted to Judicial Magistrate Harjot Singh Aujla revealed that no caution boards or barricades were set up by the Delhi Jal Board contractor and laborers, causing the fatal accident. CCTV footage analyzed during the probe confirms these allegations.

Subsequent legal actions included two arrests and three suspensions. As investigations proceed, the Delhi Police have detained a sub-contractor and a laborer, both now under judicial custody, for their roles in the negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

