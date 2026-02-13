Power Grid Wins Bellary-Davanagere Transmission Project

State-owned REC announced on Friday that its subsidiary, RECPDCL, successfully transferred the Bellary Davanagere Power Transmission project's special purpose vehicle to Power Grid Corporation. This move comes after Power Grid emerged as the winner in a competitive tariff-based bidding process conducted by RECPDCL.

According to an REC statement, the transfer was completed on February 12, 2026, with the SPV handed over by Saurabh Rastogi, CEO of RECPDCL, to Pankaj Pandey, Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation. The project will be implemented on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis, with a 2-year development period.

The scope of the project involves augmenting transformation capacity at the Davanagere and Bellary substations. Additionally, it includes the establishment of a second Bellary-Davanagere 400 kV Double Circuit line, measuring approximately 72 kilometers.