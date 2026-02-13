Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Mother and Son Found Dead in Surat

A 26-year-old woman and her young son were found dead in Surat, Gujarat. Police suspect it to be a suicide case. Poonam Tayde, who divorced last year, was living with her family. Further insights are expected following the post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:25 IST
Tragic Discovery: Mother and Son Found Dead in Surat
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Surat's Umra area as a young mother and her son were discovered dead in their family residence. Poonam Tayde, a 26-year-old divorcee, resided with her mother and brothers following her marital separation last August.

The Umra police have reported that both mother and child were found hanging in their room, leading to initial suspicions of a suicide. Authorities are conducting further investigations to confirm the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

A post-mortem examination, scheduled for Saturday, is expected to provide more details on this unfortunate event, shedding light on any underlying causes or motives linked to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

 Global
2
Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

 India
3
Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

 United States
4
Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026