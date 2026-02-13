Tragic Discovery: Mother and Son Found Dead in Surat

A tragic incident unfolded in Surat's Umra area as a young mother and her son were discovered dead in their family residence. Poonam Tayde, a 26-year-old divorcee, resided with her mother and brothers following her marital separation last August.

The Umra police have reported that both mother and child were found hanging in their room, leading to initial suspicions of a suicide. Authorities are conducting further investigations to confirm the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

A post-mortem examination, scheduled for Saturday, is expected to provide more details on this unfortunate event, shedding light on any underlying causes or motives linked to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)