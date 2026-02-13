High-Stakes Geneva Talks: Ukraine-Russia Negotiations Amidst Continued Conflict

In a new diplomatic effort, US-brokered talks between Russian and Ukrainian envoys will convene next week in Geneva. Scheduled ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the meeting is a fresh attempt to resolve the prolonged conflict, officials from both nations confirmed on Friday.

The negotiations occur amid intense fighting along a sprawling front line, frequent Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian areas, and Ukraine's ongoing drone strikes on Russian territories. Despite previous US-led discussions in Abu Dhabi, contentious subjects like the fate of Ukraine's Donbas region remain unresolved, with ongoing negotiations offering a glimmer of hope for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Munich's defense sector, highlighting Germany's support for Ukraine. With Russia having captured significant Ukrainian territory since its full-scale invasion in 2022, NATO leaders stress the challenges faced by Russia's military, citing sluggish territorial gains and significant losses.

