France's Ambitious Energy Shift: Boosting Nuclear and Renewables by 20%

France aims to increase electricity generation from nuclear and renewables by 20% in the next decade. The electrification plan will help transition away from fossil fuels. Finance Minister Roland Lescure will discuss support with industry leaders, while the new energy planning law sets ambitious targets for decarbonized power by 2030 and 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:52 IST
France has unveiled a strategy to enhance electricity generation from nuclear and renewable sources by 20% over the coming decade. Finance Minister Roland Lescure announced that an electrification plan would soon be published to steer the nation away from reliance on fossil fuels, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustainable energy practices.

This move aligns with the newly enacted energy planning law (PPE) that was passed after significant debates among lawmakers. The PPE delineates France's power mix goals and handles wind and solar projects for the next ten years. Facing high national debt, the government has committed to decarbonizing electricity production with a target of 585 terawatt-hours by 2030, up from the current 540 TWh.

The energy import-reliant nation aims for 70% of its consumption to be powered by decarbonized electricity by 2035. This transition, however, requires substantial investment and the careful implementation of support measures, including subsidies for electric vehicles. The interconnectivity between these initiatives and France's political landscape is underscored by provisions for a review of targets aligned with the next Presidential election in 2027.

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

