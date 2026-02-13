Left Menu

Odisha Pioneers Women-Friendly Farm Machinery

Odisha is the first state to establish an SOP for manufacturing women-friendly farm machinery, showcasing its commitment to inclusive agricultural development. The Gender Responsive Cell seeks to integrate gender considerations in agriculture, facilitated by Odisha's collaboration with IFPRI and the Gates Foundation, encouraging interdepartmental cooperation and evidence-driven reforms.

Odisha is taking the lead in advancing women-friendly agricultural practices by introducing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for manufacturing machinery that caters specifically to women. This initiative, highlighted by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, was discussed at the Gender Responsive Cell workshop.

The workshop, organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment in collaboration with IFPRI and supported by the Gates Foundation, underscores Odisha's commitment to women-led development in agriculture. The introduction of the Gender Responsive Cell is a significant step towards inclusive agriculture systems.

The Gender Responsive Cell aims for interdepartmental collaboration, emphasized by Women and Child Development Secretary Mrinalini Darswal, to ensure comprehensive development outcomes. Vice Chancellor Pravat Kumar Roul of Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology stressed the importance of grounding this transformation in rigorous evidence and continuous learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

