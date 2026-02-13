Left Menu

Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

The Indian government has invested Rs 1 lakh crore in agricultural infrastructure, reducing crop damage by 15%. Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan critiques past administrations for neglect. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund has allocated Rs 7425.99 Crores for 32014 projects in Punjab to enhance agricultural output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:09 IST
Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure has successfully reduced crop damage by up to 15%, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. During a Rajya Sabha session, Chouhan noted that unlike previous administrations, the current government has developed the necessary facilities to protect farm produce.

Chouhan highlighted the establishment of 44,243 customs hiring centers, 25,854 primary processing centers, and numerous other facilities, including cold storages and warehouses, as part of the government's initiative. He asserted this move has significantly improved the preservation and storage of fruits and vegetables nationwide.

The minister detailed that under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Rs 7425.99 Crores have been sanctioned for 32,014 projects in Punjab. This effort reflects the administration's commitment to resolving farmer issues and building a self-sufficient nation, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

 India
2
Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

 India
3
Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

 India
4
Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026