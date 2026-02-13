Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage
The Indian government has invested Rs 1 lakh crore in agricultural infrastructure, reducing crop damage by 15%. Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan critiques past administrations for neglect. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund has allocated Rs 7425.99 Crores for 32014 projects in Punjab to enhance agricultural output.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government's Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure has successfully reduced crop damage by up to 15%, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. During a Rajya Sabha session, Chouhan noted that unlike previous administrations, the current government has developed the necessary facilities to protect farm produce.
Chouhan highlighted the establishment of 44,243 customs hiring centers, 25,854 primary processing centers, and numerous other facilities, including cold storages and warehouses, as part of the government's initiative. He asserted this move has significantly improved the preservation and storage of fruits and vegetables nationwide.
The minister detailed that under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Rs 7425.99 Crores have been sanctioned for 32,014 projects in Punjab. This effort reflects the administration's commitment to resolving farmer issues and building a self-sufficient nation, he said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Caring for Punjab's Seniors: A Commitment to Dignity and Health
PM Modi signs files to double agriculture infrastructure fund to Rs two lakh crore.
AAP protests outside Congress offices in Punjab over Partap Bajwa's remarks against minister
Fulfil promises made to Punjab, don't divert public attention: Haryana CM to AAP
Fulfil promises made to people of Punjab, don't diver attention: Haryana CM to AAP