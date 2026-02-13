Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

The Indian government's Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure has successfully reduced crop damage by up to 15%, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. During a Rajya Sabha session, Chouhan noted that unlike previous administrations, the current government has developed the necessary facilities to protect farm produce.

Chouhan highlighted the establishment of 44,243 customs hiring centers, 25,854 primary processing centers, and numerous other facilities, including cold storages and warehouses, as part of the government's initiative. He asserted this move has significantly improved the preservation and storage of fruits and vegetables nationwide.

The minister detailed that under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Rs 7425.99 Crores have been sanctioned for 32,014 projects in Punjab. This effort reflects the administration's commitment to resolving farmer issues and building a self-sufficient nation, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)