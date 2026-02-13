Maharashtra's Game-Changing Livestock Overhaul

The Maharashtra government's decision to classify the livestock sector as part of agriculture is set to transform rural entrepreneurship. This move will enable livestock farmers to access loans and subsidies more easily, according to Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde, who spoke at the Maha Livestock Expo 2026 in Parli Vaijnath.

The reclassification allows farmers to avail themselves of credit at agricultural rates and a 50% subsidy for animal husbandry activities. Efforts are underway to develop animal husbandry into a sustainable industry, with planned institutions in Baramati and Parli Vaijnath bolstering this sector. A tribute to the late Ajit Pawar, these proposals received prior approval.

The expo features a wide array of livestock, including cows, bulls, and the country's smallest cow, alongside new technologies and productivity solutions. Experts offer guidance and lectures to farmers, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slated to attend.