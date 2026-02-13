Left Menu

Maharashtra's Game-Changing Livestock Overhaul

Maharashtra's government grants agriculture status to the livestock sector, facilitating rural entrepreneurship through easier loan access and subsidies. This new classification will allow livestock farmers to receive credit at agricultural rates and a 50% subsidy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Maharashtra government's decision to classify the livestock sector as part of agriculture is set to transform rural entrepreneurship. This move will enable livestock farmers to access loans and subsidies more easily, according to Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde, who spoke at the Maha Livestock Expo 2026 in Parli Vaijnath.

The reclassification allows farmers to avail themselves of credit at agricultural rates and a 50% subsidy for animal husbandry activities. Efforts are underway to develop animal husbandry into a sustainable industry, with planned institutions in Baramati and Parli Vaijnath bolstering this sector. A tribute to the late Ajit Pawar, these proposals received prior approval.

The expo features a wide array of livestock, including cows, bulls, and the country's smallest cow, alongside new technologies and productivity solutions. Experts offer guidance and lectures to farmers, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slated to attend.

