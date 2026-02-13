Left Menu

AIADMK Accuses DMK of Undermining Rural Employment Scheme

Senior AIADMK leaders protested against the DMK government, accusing it of reducing rural work opportunities under the employment scheme. They claim DMK provided only 20-40 workdays instead of the promised 125 by the Centre. The NDA staged demonstrations statewide to highlight the DMK's failings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AIADMK leaders have brought sharp criticism against the ruling DMK, alleging that the livelihoods of the rural poor are being crushed due to inadequate workdays provided under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) organized statewide protests to hold the DMK accountable for allegedly failing to meet workday promises.

The leaders highlighted that while the Centre's new legislation ensures 125 workdays, the DMK has reduced available days to merely 20 to 40, blaming them for stifling work opportunities for rural demographics.

