Harvard Lawsuit Sparks Legal Showdown with Trump Administration

The Trump administration escalated its legal confrontation with Harvard University by filing a new lawsuit on Friday. The suit accuses Harvard of not complying with a federal investigation, demanding access to documents pertaining to its admissions procedures.

Filed in a federal court in Massachusetts, the lawsuit highlights growing tensions between federal oversight and institutional autonomy in American education.

Officials argue that the documents sought are crucial for ensuring that Harvard's admissions process aligns with federal regulations, further intensifying the scrutiny on educational practices at prestigious institutions.