Union Minister Boosts Agriculture and Fitness in Sambalpur

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Matsya 'O' Prani Sampada Mela in Sambalpur, highlighting the event's significance in promoting agriculture and livestock development. During his visit, he inspected numerous stalls, including those showcasing agriculture and farm mechanisation exhibits, urging Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to donate 1,000 cows to local farmers to augment milk production and income.

The initiative, under which each cow costs Rs 90,000, requires farmers to contribute Rs 20,000, with the remainder supported by MCL. Pradhan noted that Sambalpur is home to approximately 15 lakh people spread across 3 lakh families, covering about 6.5 lakh hectares, with agricultural land making up 40 per cent.

On the fitness front, Pradhan, alongside Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, flagged off the Hirakud International Half Marathon. This event, part of the Fit India campaign by MCL and the Sambalpur District Administration, saw 15,000 participants, including international runners, enjoying races set against the backdrop of the iconic Hirakud Dam.

