Seville Marathon Faces Last-Minute Changes Amid Rail Disruptions

The Seville Marathon has made urgent adjustments as rail disruptions in Spain threaten Sunday's race. Organisers are offering affected runners the chance to defer their participation until 2027, following continued suspension of train services between Madrid and Seville due to last month's tragic accident in Adamuz, Cordoba.

Prior to the 41st marathon edition, a minute's silence will pay tribute to the accident victims and express solidarity with their families. Additionally, the organisers intend to stand with those impacted by recent storm-inflicted floods, underscoring the event's commitment to supporting affected communities.

This year, a record 17,000 runners, including 500 elite athletes, are expected, despite transportation woes. The Seville course, celebrated for being Europe's flattest and fastest, attracts Olympic hopefuls and emerging talents, even on a smaller budget compared to larger marathons. Previous victors include top Ethiopian athletes like Selemon Barega and Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh.

(With inputs from agencies.)