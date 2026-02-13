Left Menu

Seville Marathon Faces Last-Minute Changes Amid Rail Disruptions

The Seville Marathon confronts last-minute adjustments due to rail disruptions in Spain. Organisers offer deferrals to 2027 for stranded runners. Despite the setback, the event attracts a record 17,000 entrants, with a focus on emerging athletes and elite competitors chasing qualifying times on Europe's fastest marathon course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seville | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:21 IST
Seville Marathon Faces Last-Minute Changes Amid Rail Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Seville Marathon has made urgent adjustments as rail disruptions in Spain threaten Sunday's race. Organisers are offering affected runners the chance to defer their participation until 2027, following continued suspension of train services between Madrid and Seville due to last month's tragic accident in Adamuz, Cordoba.

Prior to the 41st marathon edition, a minute's silence will pay tribute to the accident victims and express solidarity with their families. Additionally, the organisers intend to stand with those impacted by recent storm-inflicted floods, underscoring the event's commitment to supporting affected communities.

This year, a record 17,000 runners, including 500 elite athletes, are expected, despite transportation woes. The Seville course, celebrated for being Europe's flattest and fastest, attracts Olympic hopefuls and emerging talents, even on a smaller budget compared to larger marathons. Previous victors include top Ethiopian athletes like Selemon Barega and Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

 Global
2

NCDEX and TCS Forge Strategic Alliance to Enter Equity Markets

 India
3
Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

 Global
4
A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026