India Cracks Down on U.S.-Sanctioned Iranian Tankers

India has seized three U.S.-sanctioned tanker ships linked to Iran and intensified maritime surveillance to prevent illicit oil trade. This action coincides with a warming of U.S.-India relations, following Washington's decision to reduce import tariffs on Indian goods. The seized tankers frequently altered identities to avoid detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:08 IST
In a strategic move to curb illicit oil trade, India has seized three U.S.-sanctioned tanker ships linked to Iran within its maritime jurisdiction this month. According to a source with direct knowledge, India is strengthening surveillance within its maritime zone to prevent ship-to-ship transfers that obscure oil cargo origins.

These enforcement actions coincide with improving U.S.-India relations, as Washington recently announced a significant reduction in import tariffs on Indian goods, dropping them to 18% from 50%. This follows India's commitment to halt Russian oil imports. The seized vessels, Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia, were found to frequently change identities to evade law enforcement, with properties traced to overseas owners.

Indian authorities reported intercepting the suspicious vessels west of Mumbai, corroborating earlier reports from social media. The Indian Coast Guard has since enhanced its maritime surveillance efforts, deploying numerous ships and aircraft. The sanctioned tankers, linked to previous oil transfers involving Iran, underline complexities in enforcing international sanctions amid risky discounted oil trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

