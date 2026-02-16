Demand for Winter Olympics Tickets Surges Post-Holiday

The fervor for Winter Olympics tickets has intensified post-holiday, with fans making their commitments later than other major sports events. According to On Location president Paul Caine, interest in attending began to gain traction after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Ticket sales surged as fans filled the areas around iconic venues like the Arco della Pace with over 1.3 million tickets sold, organizers reported. On Sunday, Italy set a record with a gold medal in the giant slalom spearheading a national surge in enthusiasm.

Caine highlighted the regional differences in ticket purchasing, noting that Americans often purchase tickets earlier than Europeans and some Asians. Despite these variations, sports tourism continues to expand, expected to become a trillion-dollar market in the coming years, driven by events like the Winter Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)