Left Menu

Tribunal Awards Rs 94.69 Lakh to Family of Delhi Accident Victim

The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted Rs 94.69 lakh to the family of Jitender, a security guard who died after being hit by a bus in November 2023. The tribunal blamed the bus driver's rash driving and directed the insurance company to pay the compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:08 IST
Tribunal Awards Rs 94.69 Lakh to Family of Delhi Accident Victim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of Rs 94.69 lakh to the family of Jitender, a security guard who tragically died after being struck by a bus in November 2023.

The tribunal, presided over by Officer Harun Pratap, determined that the accident occurred due to the negligent and rash driving of the bus driver. Consequently, it ordered the insurance company of the vehicle to provide the substantial compensation, with an 8% annual interest payable from the date of the Detailed Accident Report petition until its final deposition.

Despite claims from the driver and the bus owner disputing negligence and suggesting that the deceased had abruptly stepped in front of the vehicle, the tribunal emphasized the absence of evidence to support these allegations, reinforcing its decision in favor of the deceased's dependents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operation

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operatio...

 India
3
Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

 India
4
Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026