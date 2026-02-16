Tribunal Awards Rs 94.69 Lakh to Family of Delhi Accident Victim

In a significant ruling, the Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of Rs 94.69 lakh to the family of Jitender, a security guard who tragically died after being struck by a bus in November 2023.

The tribunal, presided over by Officer Harun Pratap, determined that the accident occurred due to the negligent and rash driving of the bus driver. Consequently, it ordered the insurance company of the vehicle to provide the substantial compensation, with an 8% annual interest payable from the date of the Detailed Accident Report petition until its final deposition.

Despite claims from the driver and the bus owner disputing negligence and suggesting that the deceased had abruptly stepped in front of the vehicle, the tribunal emphasized the absence of evidence to support these allegations, reinforcing its decision in favor of the deceased's dependents.

