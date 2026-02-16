Left Menu

RBI Proposes New Reporting Norms for Enhanced Transparency in Forex Derivatives

The RBI has proposed draft norms for banks to report all global foreign exchange derivative transactions involving the rupee. This move aims to enhance transparency and improve pricing decisions by market participants. The bank invites feedback on the draft by March 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:08 IST
RBI Proposes New Reporting Norms for Enhanced Transparency in Forex Derivatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled draft norms that require banks to report foreign exchange derivative transactions involving the Indian rupee conducted by related parties globally. This initiative is designed to aid market participants in making more informed pricing decisions.

Historically, the markets for OTC foreign exchange, interest rate, and credit derivatives have seen several measures aimed at enhancing transparency. Despite these efforts, a significant number of offshore rupee derivative transactions remain unreported, creating a transparency gap. In October 2022, primary dealers began reporting all rupee derivative transactions undertaken by global related parties, a requirement extended to banks for rupee interest rate derivative transactions in December 2025.

This latest proposal stipulates that Authorized Dealer Category-I banks must report pertinent transaction details, including notional value, counterparty name, maturity date, and currency. The central bank solicits comments from stakeholders and relevant parties on these draft directions by March 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
2
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India
3
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
4
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026