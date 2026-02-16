Detention Without Cause: Jharkhand Court Demands Answers

The Jharkhand High Court has called for an explanation from Chatra SP Sumit Agarwal concerning the detention of two students for a prolonged period without following legal protocols. The SP's appearance in front of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai came as a response to a habeas corpus petition filed by Akhtari Khantun.

The students were allegedly involved in an extortion racket but were held for 10 days without being charged or presented to a magistrate, which has raised serious legal concerns. The court highlighted that proper legal processes were not followed, stating that if the students were released after interrogation, it would have reflected positively on the police.

Additionally, the court reviewed the case diary, which did not document the detention, questioning the legality of the students' custody. The case is set for another hearing on February 27, seeking further clarification and accountability from the police department.

