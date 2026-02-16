Trump's Endorsement: A Golden Era for U.S.-Hungary Relations?

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, underscoring Orban's role in furthering U.S. interests. Speaking in Budapest, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Orban at a news conference, acknowledging the pivotal relationship between Trump and the Hungarian leader.

Rubio declared that the U.S. is entering a 'golden era' of relations with Hungary, driven in part by Orban's alignment with Trump's policies. With Hungary's parliamentary elections on the horizon, Orban faces a significant political challenge, which could impact Europe's conservative movements.

The U.S. has pledged potential financial support to Hungary if needed, further cementing the bond between the two nations. Rubio's comments come as the U.S. seeks to strengthen ties with Hungary amid strained relations with larger European allies.