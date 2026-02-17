Youth Congress Protests Challenge Haryana Recruitment Practices

Youth Congress members in Panchkula, Haryana, staged a demonstrative protest Tuesday, challenging the Haryana Public Service Commission's (HPSC) recruitment process. They alleged inconsistency in how jobs were allocated, pointing to favoritism toward candidates from outside Haryana, a charge that saw tensions escalate until police deployed water cannons to disperse the assembled crowd.

At the heart of the protest, Congress MP Deepender Hooda addressed reporters, spotlighting the trend where most vacancies either remain unfilled or are disproportionately given to non-local candidates, as per the HPSC lists. Hooda criticized what he described as a systematic preference for outsiders, disadvantaging Haryana's own youth in state job applications.

In a related disclosure, Haryana's government recently offered age relaxation for the state's candidates in the upcoming Common Entrance Test (CET) for police constables. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced this relaxation, stating it aims to correct past injustices faced by eligible students during the 2022 CET exam period. The policy is presented as a government effort to honor commitments to local youth, ensuring they receive fair opportunities.

