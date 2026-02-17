Left Menu

Shantmanu Appointed as New SEC in Jammu and Kashmir

Former IAS officer Shantmanu has been appointed as the new State Election Commissioner for Jammu and Kashmir, succeeding B R Sharma. This move is aimed at expediting the process for upcoming panchayat and local body elections. Shantmanu's term will last up to five years or until age 70.

  • India

The newly appointed State Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, Shantmanu, is set to facilitate local electoral processes following his appointment on Tuesday. This development comes after the retirement of former SEC B R Sharma, who concluded his service in July 2023.

Shantmanu, a 1991-batch IAS officer, had a distinguished career before retiring as Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner. His appointment was formalized under the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, as announced by Commissioner-Secretary M Raju.

This strategic appointment is seen as a crucial step toward conducting the overdue panchayat and local body elections in the region, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizing the significance of filling the SEC vacancy to enable these democratic processes.

