India's AI Ambitions: A Drive for Innovation and Inclusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions India as a global AI powerhouse, boosting innovation and creating jobs. With the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026, India aims to cement its leadership in AI, fostering cooperation among global leaders. The Union Budget 2026-27 underscores India's commitment to AI infrastructure and talent development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed India's ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the country's wealth of talent and entrepreneurial spirit. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Modi highlighted the potential for Indian startups and the tech ecosystem to create AI solutions that enhance manufacturing and generate new jobs.

The Prime Minister stressed the government's commitment to supporting the youth in harnessing AI as a catalyst for innovation and inclusion. This vision, he said, is reinforced by the Union Budget 2026-27, which extends support for data centres and cloud infrastructure, thus bolstering domestic computing capacity.

India will host the AI Impact Summit 2026, a landmark event set to draw over 20 Heads of State and 500 global AI leaders, focused on translating AI discussions into actionable development outcomes. Modi is set to deliver the inaugural address, underlining India's vision for a development-oriented and inclusive AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

