ISA Launches AI Mission for a Smarter Energy Future

In a significant development at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) has announced a far-reaching mission to support over 120 member countries in rapidly adopting AI-enabled clean energy technologies. The 'Global Mission on AI for Energy' aligns AI-driven solutions with citizen-centric needs to boost energy planning, grid efficiency, and service provision, particularly in emerging economies.

Held in collaboration with key Indian ministries, the summit emphasized scaling AI from pilot stages to broad applications. ISA Director General Ashish Khanna stressed that nearly 40% of the 1,000 GW of recent solar installations have been decentralised, necessitating digital and AI integration to meet new grid and financial demands. This initiative promises to link policy, innovation, and finance to ensure equitable access to clean energy.

Government officials, including JVN Subramanyam and Shashank Misra, highlighted technology's critical role in renewable energy expansion. They underscored AI and digital public infrastructure's potential to revolutionise how grids function, making energy systems smarter, more resilient, and inclusive. A report titled 'Smarter and Citizen-Centric Power for Shared Prosperity' was also unveiled, showcasing innovative models like the 'One Solar App' and digital twin solutions to enhance operational efficiencies.

