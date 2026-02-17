Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Path to a Trillion Dollar Dream

Tamil Nadu's interim budget showcases a balanced approach to economic growth and social welfare, aiming for a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. Key highlights include industrial expansions, infrastructure upgrades, and investments in renewable energy. The state remains committed to social justice alongside economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:33 IST
The interim budget, presented by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, reflects a strategic mix of sustainable economic growth and unwavering commitment to social welfare, according to the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chamber president Ramkumar Shankar welcomed the ambitious goal of Tamil Nadu becoming a One Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030. This vision is underpinned by investments in industrial expansion, infrastructure development, renewable energy, and skill enhancement.

The budget highlights the signing of 1,179 MoUs worth Rs 12.37 lakh crore, the expansion of SIPCOT Industrial parks, the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030, and a proposed shipbuilding cluster in Tuticorin. The budget ensures the coexistence of economic growth and social justice, enhancing Tamil Nadu's competitiveness and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

