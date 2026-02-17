Left Menu

Election Commission Reviews Assam Poll Preparedness Amid Party Consultations

The Election Commission of India held discussions with political parties in Assam to ensure transparent elections. The meeting highlighted the need for phase-wise polls and accommodations for local festivals. CEC Gyanesh Kumar emphasized impartiality and adherence to constitutional guidelines, alongside improved voter experiences and monitoring of social media misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:10 IST
Election Commission Reviews Assam Poll Preparedness Amid Party Consultations
Representative Image (Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, conducted a thorough review meeting in Guwahati. The focus was to evaluate preparations for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections in Assam, where insights and suggestions were sought from national and state political parties.

The meeting saw participation from leading political entities including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress, among others. Discussions centered around ensuring transparent and fair elections, with several parties advocating for a single-phase electoral process to accommodate the Bihu festival schedule.

Post-consultations, the Election Commission bolstered its review with regional police and electoral officials, emphasizing requirements on logistics, voter engagement, and adherence to law and order. Directives were issued to address complaints impartially, enhance polling station environments, and vigilantly counter social media misinformation.

TRENDING

1
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global
2
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
3
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
4
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026