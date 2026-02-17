Election Commission Reviews Assam Poll Preparedness Amid Party Consultations

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, conducted a thorough review meeting in Guwahati. The focus was to evaluate preparations for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections in Assam, where insights and suggestions were sought from national and state political parties.

The meeting saw participation from leading political entities including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress, among others. Discussions centered around ensuring transparent and fair elections, with several parties advocating for a single-phase electoral process to accommodate the Bihu festival schedule.

Post-consultations, the Election Commission bolstered its review with regional police and electoral officials, emphasizing requirements on logistics, voter engagement, and adherence to law and order. Directives were issued to address complaints impartially, enhance polling station environments, and vigilantly counter social media misinformation.