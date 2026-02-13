Bihar's Bold Move: 13,000 Acres Earmarked for Industrial Expansion

The Bihar government is taking a significant stride towards economic growth by planning the acquisition of 13,000 acres across 20 districts to establish industrial zones. This announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha during the conclusion of a budget debate.

The proposed budget of Rs 2,190.15 crore for the revenue and land reforms department was passed despite opposition walkouts. Sinha emphasized the initiative's potential for state development, highlighting plans for land banks and strict measures against land encroachment.

Officials have been mandated to prevent unlawful occupation of lands. The government assures that any found involved in corrupt practices within this scheme will face stringent consequences.

