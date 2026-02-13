Left Menu

Bihar's Bold Move: 13,000 Acres Earmarked for Industrial Expansion

Bihar's government is gearing up to create industrial zones by acquiring 13,000 acres across 20 districts. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha announced this major initiative as he concluded a debate on a proposed budget. This effort aims to prepare the state for economic growth and development.

Patna | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:46 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha
  • India

The Bihar government is taking a significant stride towards economic growth by planning the acquisition of 13,000 acres across 20 districts to establish industrial zones. This announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha during the conclusion of a budget debate.

The proposed budget of Rs 2,190.15 crore for the revenue and land reforms department was passed despite opposition walkouts. Sinha emphasized the initiative's potential for state development, highlighting plans for land banks and strict measures against land encroachment.

Officials have been mandated to prevent unlawful occupation of lands. The government assures that any found involved in corrupt practices within this scheme will face stringent consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

