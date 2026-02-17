Left Menu

Market Jitters: AI Fears and U.S.-Iran Talks Shake Investor Confidence

U.S. stocks retreated as investors navigate the AI boom and ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions. Concerns about AI's potential labor market impact raised market worries, while some positive progress was noted in U.S.-Iran negotiations. This market turbulence affected gold prices, crude oil, and global currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In early trading on Tuesday, U.S. stocks saw a decline as investor sentiment was rattled by concerns over artificial intelligence and developments in nuclear discussions between the United States and Iran. Major stock indices reversed previous gains, while the dollar saw an uptick and gold hit a week-long low.

Investor caution was fueled by fears that AI investment may be overheated and could potentially disrupt labor markets. These worries were reflected in the underperformance of indices like the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index. "AI concerns have become central to market discussions, especially regarding employment impacts," noted Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel.

On a more optimistic note, progress was reported in U.S.-Iran negotiations on nuclear matters. Markets paid close attention to these talks as well as upcoming commentary from Fed officials on AI's economic impact. Meanwhile, oil prices dipped with the easing of supply worries, and the dollar maintained its strength against other currencies.

