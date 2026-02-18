Left Menu

Power Mech Projects Secures Enormous Orders Worth Over Rs 1,000 Crore

Power Mech Projects has achieved significant success by securing two major orders totaling over Rs 1,000 crore. The contracts involve extensive work for thermal power projects located in Mirzapur and Mahan. These projects will focus on providing essential onsite services, scheduled for execution within 36 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:26 IST
Power Mech Projects Secures Enormous Orders Worth Over Rs 1,000 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Power Mech Projects announced Wednesday that it has secured two substantial orders totaling more than Rs 1,000 crore, exclusive of goods and services tax.

According to a regulatory filing, the company won a Rs 515 crore contract from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private Ltd to provide comprehensive onsite services including the erection, testing, and commissioning of key components for the Mirzapur Phase-I Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project.

The second deal, worth Rs 490 crore, was awarded by Mahan Energen Ltd and involves similar onsite services for the Mahan Phase-III Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project. Both projects are slated for completion in 36 months from the start date, pending the Notice To Proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PACL Ponzi Scam

ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PAC...

 India
2
Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

 India
4
BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026