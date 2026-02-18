Power Mech Projects Secures Enormous Orders Worth Over Rs 1,000 Crore

Power Mech Projects announced Wednesday that it has secured two substantial orders totaling more than Rs 1,000 crore, exclusive of goods and services tax.

According to a regulatory filing, the company won a Rs 515 crore contract from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private Ltd to provide comprehensive onsite services including the erection, testing, and commissioning of key components for the Mirzapur Phase-I Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project.

The second deal, worth Rs 490 crore, was awarded by Mahan Energen Ltd and involves similar onsite services for the Mahan Phase-III Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project. Both projects are slated for completion in 36 months from the start date, pending the Notice To Proceed.

