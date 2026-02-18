Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Double Suicide at Rajasthan School

A man and woman were found hanging outside a classroom at a school in Rajasthan. The man was identified as Manoj, while the woman's identity remains unknown. Police suspect a love affair-related double suicide. Manoj had left home following a domestic dispute. The discovery was made before school hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:56 IST
In a tragic incident, a man and woman were discovered hanging from an overhead iron rod outside a classroom in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district. The grim discovery was made on Wednesday morning before school hours.

The deceased man has been identified as Manoj, a 22-year-old labourer and father, while the woman's identity is yet to be determined. Police suspect the case is a double suicide connected to a love affair.

Manoj reportedly left home after a heated argument with his wife on February 1, leading her to file a missing person report the day before the bodies were found. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

