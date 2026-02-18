Left Menu

Kremlin Denies U.S. Claims: No Chinese Secret Nuclear Test

The Kremlin dismissed U.S. allegations of a secret Chinese nuclear test in 2020. The United States had accused China and called for a new arms control treaty to include China and Russia, but Beijing denied the accusations.

Updated: 18-02-2026 14:56 IST
The Kremlin, on Wednesday, firmly dismissed accusations from the United States, stating that China did not conduct a secret nuclear test. This assertion came after Beijing strongly refuted Washington's claims.

Earlier this month, the United States accused China of secretly carrying out a nuclear test in 2020. These allegations have led to renewed calls from the U.S. for a broader arms control treaty, which it wants to include both China and Russia.

Despite the diplomatic tensions, China has categorically denied any wrongdoing, a stance echoed by the Kremlin's statement, as global discussions on arms control intensify.

