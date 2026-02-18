Kremlin Denies U.S. Claims: No Chinese Secret Nuclear Test
The Kremlin dismissed U.S. allegations of a secret Chinese nuclear test in 2020. The United States had accused China and called for a new arms control treaty to include China and Russia, but Beijing denied the accusations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin, on Wednesday, firmly dismissed accusations from the United States, stating that China did not conduct a secret nuclear test. This assertion came after Beijing strongly refuted Washington's claims.
Earlier this month, the United States accused China of secretly carrying out a nuclear test in 2020. These allegations have led to renewed calls from the U.S. for a broader arms control treaty, which it wants to include both China and Russia.
Despite the diplomatic tensions, China has categorically denied any wrongdoing, a stance echoed by the Kremlin's statement, as global discussions on arms control intensify.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- China
- nuclear
- test
- U.S.
- allegations
- arms control
- treaty
- Beijing
- Russia
ALSO READ
UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge
Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba
Kerala HC Ruling Spurs Allegations of Misuse of Public Funds by Ruling Party
Russian Demands Concrete Data on Alexei Navalny Poisoning Allegations
Global Nuclear Tensions: U.S., Russia, and China's Test Denials