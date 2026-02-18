Left Menu

Stalled Peace: Ukraine-Russia Geneva Talks Falter

In Geneva, U.S.-mediated peace talks between Ukraine and Russia closed after just two hours. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy criticized Russia for attempting to stall negotiations. The talks followed tense prior meetings and left unresolved issues, especially regarding territorial control in eastern Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:53 IST
Stalled Peace: Ukraine-Russia Geneva Talks Falter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva concluded abruptly after just two hours on Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy characterized the discussions as "difficult" and accused Russia of deliberately stalling progress.

The U.S.-mediated negotiations have been ongoing amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's public insistence that Ukraine and Zelenskiy must take the initiative to move talks forward. In response to media reports of the tense atmosphere, Zelenskiy expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's approach.

Despite these talks, major issues remain, particularly concerning control over Eastern Ukraine territories. Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's infrastructure continue to leave civilians without basic necessities as winter conditions worsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

 India
2
UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

 India
4
Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026