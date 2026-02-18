Stalled Peace: Ukraine-Russia Geneva Talks Falter

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva concluded abruptly after just two hours on Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy characterized the discussions as "difficult" and accused Russia of deliberately stalling progress.

The U.S.-mediated negotiations have been ongoing amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's public insistence that Ukraine and Zelenskiy must take the initiative to move talks forward. In response to media reports of the tense atmosphere, Zelenskiy expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's approach.

Despite these talks, major issues remain, particularly concerning control over Eastern Ukraine territories. Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's infrastructure continue to leave civilians without basic necessities as winter conditions worsen.

