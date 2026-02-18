Stalled Peace Talks: Tensions Flare in Ukraine-Russia Negotiations

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva concluded on Wednesday after just two hours, described as "difficult" by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He accused Russia of purposefully delaying a resolution to the longstanding conflict.

The negotiations were U.S.-mediated and faced additional pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly implied that it is Ukraine's responsibility to ensure the success of these talks. Rustem Umerov, leading Kyiv's negotiating team, reported that the discussions were "intensive and substantive." However, both sides are still working on decisions to propose to their respective presidents.

Former Russian culture minister and chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky announced further talks will be held soon, although no date was specified. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials expressed disappointment over the lack of progress, emphasizing the need for European allies' involvement. The peace talks coincide closely with the fourth anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion, a conflict marked by massive casualties and widespread destruction in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)