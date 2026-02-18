Left Menu

Gold Futures Surge Amid Strong Spot Demand

Gold prices increased by Rs 1,297 to Rs 1,52,715 per 10 grams in futures trade due to strong spot demand. The Multi Commodity Exchange saw gold contracts for April delivery trade at higher rates with participants’ fresh positions being a key factor in driving the price up globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:54 IST
Gold Futures Surge Amid Strong Spot Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices surged by Rs 1,297, reaching Rs 1,52,715 per 10 grams in futures trade on Wednesday, spurred by robust spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, April delivery gold contracts witnessed a climb of 0.86 percent within a trading volume of 1,557 lots, according to analysts.

Globally, gold futures in New York reflected this trend, rising by 0.89 percent to reach USD 4,921 per ounce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

 India
2
UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

 India
4
Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026