Tragedy Strikes at Nigeria's Informal Mines: A Deadly Carbon Monoxide Incident

At least 37 miners tragically lost their lives in Nigeria's Plateau state after succumbing to carbon-monoxide poisoning underground in an informal mining site. The unfortunate event was reported by both a police source and a security report seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday in a mining pit situated in Kampani, within the Wase community, according to the report. Additionally, another 25 people have been hospitalized following the incident. Initial findings revealed that the victims, aged between 20 and 35, died from inhaling toxic carbon monoxide gas while working underground.

In Nigeria, many mines operate without legal authorization and with minimal adherence to safety standards. Consequently, workers often lack proper protective equipment, contributing to such tragic occurrences.

