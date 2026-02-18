Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Nigeria's Informal Mines: A Deadly Carbon Monoxide Incident

A tragic incident in Nigeria's Plateau state led to the death of at least 37 miners due to carbon-monoxide poisoning. The event, which occurred in the early hours at an informal mining site in Kampani, also resulted in the hospitalization of 25 individuals. Preliminary reports suggest a lack of safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Nigeria's Informal Mines: A Deadly Carbon Monoxide Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 37 miners tragically lost their lives in Nigeria's Plateau state after succumbing to carbon-monoxide poisoning underground in an informal mining site. The unfortunate event was reported by both a police source and a security report seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday in a mining pit situated in Kampani, within the Wase community, according to the report. Additionally, another 25 people have been hospitalized following the incident. Initial findings revealed that the victims, aged between 20 and 35, died from inhaling toxic carbon monoxide gas while working underground.

In Nigeria, many mines operate without legal authorization and with minimal adherence to safety standards. Consequently, workers often lack proper protective equipment, contributing to such tragic occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026