Tragedy in Baramati: Investigating the Fatal Plane Crash
The tragic plane crash in Baramati that resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is alleged to have resulted from the aviation company's potential negligence. Investigations by the CBI and AAIB are ongoing, as experts seek to retrieve data from the damaged Cockpit Voice Recorder.
In a devastating event on January 28, a plane crash near Baramati claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Praful Patel, NCP leader and former Union Civil Aviation Minister, pointed fingers at the aviation company for potential negligence.
The ill-fated Learjet 45, owned by VSR Ventures, also claimed the lives of four others. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an investigation, with assistance sought from U.S. experts to decode the damaged black box.
Meanwhile, the NCP has called for a thorough CBI investigation, deeming the incident as a critical alert for aviation safety nationwide. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has emphasized the urgent need to uncover the facts behind this tragic accident.
