Four South African men who became ensnared in Ukraine's Donbas region while allied with Russian forces returned home on Wednesday. This follows efforts by South Africa's government, further emphasized by President Cyril Ramaphosa's dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning their safe return.

Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport was prepared for their arrival, as the group of four is part of 17 individuals who had previously sent distress signals. Despite the relief surrounding their return, South African police and the foreign ministry have withheld comments, and no immediate response came from the Russian embassy in Pretoria.

The South African government strives to present a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine war while preserving ties with Russia as a BRICS member. Other countries like Kenya have similarly faced recruitment crises, sparking diplomatic missions aimed at preventing further enlistments.

