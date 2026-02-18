Left Menu

South African Fighters Return from Ukraine: A Diplomatic Dilemma

Four South African men trapped in Ukraine's Donbas region while fighting alongside Russian forces returned home. This follows diplomatic efforts, including President Ramaphosa’s call with President Putin. South Africa discourages citizens from foreign military involvement, though Kenya and other nations report similar recruitment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four South African men who became ensnared in Ukraine's Donbas region while allied with Russian forces returned home on Wednesday. This follows efforts by South Africa's government, further emphasized by President Cyril Ramaphosa's dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning their safe return.

Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport was prepared for their arrival, as the group of four is part of 17 individuals who had previously sent distress signals. Despite the relief surrounding their return, South African police and the foreign ministry have withheld comments, and no immediate response came from the Russian embassy in Pretoria.

The South African government strives to present a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine war while preserving ties with Russia as a BRICS member. Other countries like Kenya have similarly faced recruitment crises, sparking diplomatic missions aimed at preventing further enlistments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

