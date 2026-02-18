Political Turmoil in Uttar Pradesh: Magh Mela Controversy Unfolds

In the latest political uproar in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has fiercely criticized Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's response to an alleged incident at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Yadav accused Pathak of insincerity and suggested he should resign if the incident disturbed him so profoundly.

The controversy centers around claims from Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati that he and his companions were disrespected by police during the sacred festival. The police allegedly pulled the braids of Brahmin priests, a claim that has stirred significant opposition backlash.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the controversy in the state assembly, emphasizing that religious procedures must be respected and the law is universal. The incident has heightened tensions between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, with politics overshadowing the Magh Mela's spiritual significance.

