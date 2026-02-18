Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Uttar Pradesh: Magh Mela Controversy Unfolds

The Magh Mela incident in Prayagraj, involving the alleged mistreatment of a priest, has sparked political debate in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Singh Yadav criticized Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, demanding his resignation. The controversy highlighted issues of religious tradition and governance, involving officials and political leaders.

Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:57 IST
In the latest political uproar in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has fiercely criticized Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's response to an alleged incident at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Yadav accused Pathak of insincerity and suggested he should resign if the incident disturbed him so profoundly.

The controversy centers around claims from Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati that he and his companions were disrespected by police during the sacred festival. The police allegedly pulled the braids of Brahmin priests, a claim that has stirred significant opposition backlash.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the controversy in the state assembly, emphasizing that religious procedures must be respected and the law is universal. The incident has heightened tensions between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, with politics overshadowing the Magh Mela's spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

