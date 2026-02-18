FCC Clears Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has cleared Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, dismissing claims of indecency. The review came after a Republican lawmaker expressed concerns over potential violations of federal regulations during the live broadcast.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, who personally assessed the Spanish transcripts of the performance, confirmed that there were no breaches of rules. Gomez stated that the show complied with broadcast standards, refuting any basis for targeting broadcasters for a routine live event.

This evaluation was prompted by the FCC's request for performance transcripts from Comcast's NBC, where the Super Bowl was aired. The scrutiny reflects ongoing debates over broadcast content and regulatory oversight in live events.

(With inputs from agencies.)