FCC Clears Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

The Federal Communications Commission reviewed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show after a complaint suggested possible indecency violations. Commissioner Anna Gomez found no rule violations, affirming the performance's compliance with broadcast standards. This investigation was initiated following concerns raised by a Republican lawmaker about the show's content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:12 IST
Bad Bunny

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has cleared Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, dismissing claims of indecency. The review came after a Republican lawmaker expressed concerns over potential violations of federal regulations during the live broadcast.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, who personally assessed the Spanish transcripts of the performance, confirmed that there were no breaches of rules. Gomez stated that the show complied with broadcast standards, refuting any basis for targeting broadcasters for a routine live event.

This evaluation was prompted by the FCC's request for performance transcripts from Comcast's NBC, where the Super Bowl was aired. The scrutiny reflects ongoing debates over broadcast content and regulatory oversight in live events.

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

