Toto Wolff Strikes Back at F1 Rivals Amid Engine Rule Controversy

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has accused rival Formula One manufacturers of collaborating to pressure the FIA into changing engine rules. Wolff stated the change would not affect Mercedes' performance, highlighting a history of similar incidents in Formula One. The controversy arises as the new season approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mercedes' principal Toto Wolff has launched criticisms at rival Formula One manufacturers, alleging they have conspired to exert pressure on the sport's governing body, the FIA, to alter engine regulations. Wolff insists this move won't impact Mercedes, despite the claims of exploiting loopholes in current rules.

As Formula One teams prepare for the forthcoming season, Wolff addressed media in Bahrain, expressing skepticism about the manner in which rules are being revamped. Mercedes, a supplier to four teams including champions McLaren, faces accusations of manipulating parts for improved performance, particularly regarding engine compression and thermal dynamics.

With Ferrari, Audi, Red Bull, and Honda pushing for changes, Wolff questions past patterns in the sport, emphasizing that Mercedes will comply with whatever rule adjustments occur. The season kicks off in Australia on March 8, with looming challenges under the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

