Toto Wolff Strikes Back at F1 Rivals Amid Engine Rule Controversy

Mercedes' principal Toto Wolff has launched criticisms at rival Formula One manufacturers, alleging they have conspired to exert pressure on the sport's governing body, the FIA, to alter engine regulations. Wolff insists this move won't impact Mercedes, despite the claims of exploiting loopholes in current rules.

As Formula One teams prepare for the forthcoming season, Wolff addressed media in Bahrain, expressing skepticism about the manner in which rules are being revamped. Mercedes, a supplier to four teams including champions McLaren, faces accusations of manipulating parts for improved performance, particularly regarding engine compression and thermal dynamics.

With Ferrari, Audi, Red Bull, and Honda pushing for changes, Wolff questions past patterns in the sport, emphasizing that Mercedes will comply with whatever rule adjustments occur. The season kicks off in Australia on March 8, with looming challenges under the spotlight.

