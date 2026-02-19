Left Menu

Venezuela's Economic Fragility: IMF's Watchful Eye

Venezuela's economic and humanitarian situation is deemed 'quite fragile' by the IMF, with inflation in triple digits and currency depreciation. The IMF monitors Venezuela's status, despite paused relations since 2019, considering international guidance to re-engage amidst a massive population exodus since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:55 IST
Venezuela's Economic Fragility: IMF's Watchful Eye
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Venezuela's economic and humanitarian landscape is dramatically fragile, according to statements made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday. The institution cited inflation surging at triple-digit rates and the rapid decline of the national currency as major issues.

Julie Kozack, an IMF spokeswoman, emphasized that the fund continues to closely monitor circumstances in Venezuela, even though official ties with its government have been on hold since 2019.

Re-engagement, she noted, would depend on cues from the fund's members and the broader international community, amid ongoing emigration that has seen roughly 8 million residents—or about a quarter of the population—depart since 2014.

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global
2
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
3
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
4
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026