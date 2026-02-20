Uttar Pradesh: Paving the Path as a Data Centre Hub
Uttar Pradesh, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to become a leading data centre hub by 2030. The government is focusing on emerging technologies such as robotics and AI, with significant budgetary provisions to enhance data governance and foster youth employment through skill development in high-tech sectors.
In an ambitious move, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to make Uttar Pradesh a leading data centre hub. By 2030, the state aims to achieve a 5-gigawatt capacity, spurred by new budgetary measures focused on technology growth.
The government has laid out strategies to bolster data governance, setting aside Rs 100 crore for a State Data Authority. The initiative is expected to create vast employment opportunities by developing large data centre clusters and fostering a high-tech ecosystem.
Further advancing technological implementation, the Chief Minister unveiled the Robotics Mission with a specific focus on AI and machine learning. The program seeks to equip 25 lakh youths with skills in cutting-edge technologies like AI and robotics, positioning them for success in various sectors, including agriculture and healthcare.