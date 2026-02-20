Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Paving the Path as a Data Centre Hub

Uttar Pradesh, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to become a leading data centre hub by 2030. The government is focusing on emerging technologies such as robotics and AI, with significant budgetary provisions to enhance data governance and foster youth employment through skill development in high-tech sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Paving the Path as a Data Centre Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to make Uttar Pradesh a leading data centre hub. By 2030, the state aims to achieve a 5-gigawatt capacity, spurred by new budgetary measures focused on technology growth.

The government has laid out strategies to bolster data governance, setting aside Rs 100 crore for a State Data Authority. The initiative is expected to create vast employment opportunities by developing large data centre clusters and fostering a high-tech ecosystem.

Further advancing technological implementation, the Chief Minister unveiled the Robotics Mission with a specific focus on AI and machine learning. The program seeks to equip 25 lakh youths with skills in cutting-edge technologies like AI and robotics, positioning them for success in various sectors, including agriculture and healthcare.

TRENDING

1
AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, including criminal conspiracy, against IYC workers: Officials.

AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, inclu...

 India
2
Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

 India
3
Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

 Global
4
Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026