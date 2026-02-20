Uttar Pradesh: Paving the Path as a Data Centre Hub

In an ambitious move, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to make Uttar Pradesh a leading data centre hub. By 2030, the state aims to achieve a 5-gigawatt capacity, spurred by new budgetary measures focused on technology growth.

The government has laid out strategies to bolster data governance, setting aside Rs 100 crore for a State Data Authority. The initiative is expected to create vast employment opportunities by developing large data centre clusters and fostering a high-tech ecosystem.

Further advancing technological implementation, the Chief Minister unveiled the Robotics Mission with a specific focus on AI and machine learning. The program seeks to equip 25 lakh youths with skills in cutting-edge technologies like AI and robotics, positioning them for success in various sectors, including agriculture and healthcare.