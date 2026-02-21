Papua New Guinea Rattled by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Papua New Guinea region on Saturday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to GFZ.
The seismic event has raised concerns about the potential impact on local communities and infrastructure.
